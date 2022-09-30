Cadence Bank (CADE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is -14.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.04 and a high of $34.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $25.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $25.62, the stock is -1.35% and -2.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -7.39% off its SMA200. CADE registered -11.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.63%.

The stock witnessed a -0.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.11%, and is -3.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Cadence Bank (CADE) has around 4596 employees, a market worth around $4.79B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.04 and Fwd P/E is 7.77. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.24% and -25.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Cadence Bank (CADE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Bank (CADE) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year

Cadence Bank (CADE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.14M, and float is at 182.46M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Bank (CADE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Cadence Bank (CADE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -12.71% down over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is -8.39% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -13.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.