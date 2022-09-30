Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is -22.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.77 and a high of $23.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.52% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -0.4% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.55, the stock is -5.29% and -20.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.76 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -22.12% off its SMA200. CNK registered -34.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.00%.

The stock witnessed a -13.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.44%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has around 7480 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $2.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.45. Profit margin for the company is -9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.67% and -45.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.20% this year

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.20M, and float is at 107.23M with Short Float at 17.98%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cavalier Michael, the company’s EVP-General Counsel. SEC filings show that Cavalier Michael sold 8,929 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $16.30 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is trading -67.48% down over the past 12 months and The Marcus Corporation (MCS) that is -17.23% lower over the same period. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -34.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.