Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is -42.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.71 and a high of $42.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $23.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.21% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 25.39% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.13, the stock is -12.13% and -18.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -32.99% off its SMA200. CUZ registered -39.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.75%.

The stock witnessed a -14.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.87%, and is -8.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has around 294 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $751.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.17 and Fwd P/E is 26.59. Profit margin for the company is 37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.85% and -45.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cousins Properties Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.10% this year

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.43M, and float is at 150.66M with Short Float at 3.55%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times.