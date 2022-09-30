Dave Inc. (DAVE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is -96.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $15.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $0.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.55% off the consensus price target high of $0.55 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.55% higher than the price target low of $0.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is -23.64% and -37.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.13 million and changing -10.68% at the moment leaves the stock -91.34% off its SMA200. DAVE registered -96.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.37%.

The stock witnessed a -28.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.76%, and is -13.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.38% over the week and 9.51% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -8.90% and -97.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-130.80%).

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dave Inc. (DAVE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.40% this year

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 371.54M, and float is at 198.08M with Short Float at 2.84%.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Dave Inc. (DAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Section 32 Fund 1, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Section 32 Fund 1, LP sold 400,974 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92.45 million shares.

Dave Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Section 32 Fund 1, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 248,782 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $0.42 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92.85 million shares of the DAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, Section 32 Fund 1, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 98,364 shares at an average price of $0.44 for $42887.0. The insider now directly holds 93,099,163 shares of Dave Inc. (DAVE).