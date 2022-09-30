Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Volatility At 5.73%, Should You Add A Position?

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is -49.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $19.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERJ stock was last observed hovering at around $9.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $8.91, the stock is -12.66% and -13.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -6.99% at the moment leaves the stock -25.27% off its SMA200. ERJ registered -48.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.55%.

The stock witnessed a -20.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.48%, and is -16.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has around 15427 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $3.99B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.45. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.64% and -54.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Analyst Forecasts

Embraer S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.40% this year

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.66M, and float is at 175.18M with Short Float at 2.77%.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 11.28% up over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 9.82% higher over the same period. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is -51.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.