Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is -30.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.37 and a high of $74.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $49.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.61% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 17.28% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.63, the stock is -1.48% and -6.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -16.38% off its SMA200. FTNT registered -14.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.43%.

The stock witnessed a 1.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.28%, and is 1.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has around 11508 employees, a market worth around $39.25B and $3.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.90 and Fwd P/E is 37.97. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.77% and -33.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.90%).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortinet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.70% this year

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 795.40M, and float is at 640.77M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jensen Keith, the company’s CFO & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Jensen Keith sold 39,440 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $50.57 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4541.0 shares.

Fortinet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Jensen Keith (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $52.89 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4541.0 shares of the FTNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Xie Michael (VP, Engineering & CTO) disposed off 8,267 shares at an average price of $60.64 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 29,772,120 shares of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -26.87% down over the past 12 months and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) that is -30.83% lower over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 5.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.