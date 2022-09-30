Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) is -32.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $4.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMDA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.18% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 78.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.72, the stock is -26.50% and -28.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 6.17% at the moment leaves the stock -36.64% off its SMA200. GMDA registered -55.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.52%.

The stock witnessed a -37.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.82%, and is -12.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.79% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 17.01% and -63.56% from its 52-week high.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.55M, and float is at 41.65M with Short Float at 6.18%.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.