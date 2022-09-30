GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is -62.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.51 and a high of $65.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47% off its average median price target of $264.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.59% off the consensus price target high of $513.80 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 89.6% higher than the price target low of $168.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.53, the stock is -21.50% and -31.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -7.74% at the moment leaves the stock -48.05% off its SMA200. GDS registered -69.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.46%.

The stock witnessed a -33.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.50%, and is -16.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has around 1878 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $1.24B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.29% and -73.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.70% this year

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.88M, and float is at 175.93M with Short Float at 5.86%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -41.13% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 8.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.