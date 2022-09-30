Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is -47.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.74 and a high of $8.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $5.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.48% off the consensus price target high of $11.88 offered by analysts, but current levels are -15.38% lower than the price target low of $2.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is -17.72% and -18.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing -9.48% at the moment leaves the stock -40.73% off its SMA200. GOL registered -59.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.35%.

The stock witnessed a -21.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.62%, and is -21.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 7.12% over the month.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has around 14290 employees, a market worth around $590.56M and $2.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 75.00. Profit margin for the company is -49.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.97% and -61.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-226.30%).

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Analyst Forecasts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.61M, and float is at 168.33M with Short Float at 3.03%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -34.41% down over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is -18.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.