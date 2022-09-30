Here are the top Institutional holders of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) shares

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) is 55.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $15.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABOS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -16.44% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.48, the stock is 80.13% and 88.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.97 million and changing 9.39% at the moment leaves the stock 106.95% off its SMA200. ABOS registered -29.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 163.98%.

The stock witnessed a 99.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 122.98%, and is 120.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.42% over the week and 11.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 247.02% and -32.99% from its 52-week high.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.10% this year

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.50M, and float is at 34.13M with Short Float at 2.04%.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.