Here are the top Institutional holders of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) shares

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is -25.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.36 and a high of $11.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $6.96, the stock is -21.48% and -26.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing -6.33% at the moment leaves the stock -17.45% off its SMA200. AXL registered -23.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.11%.

The stock witnessed a -33.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.57%, and is -6.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $828.31M and $5.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.77. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.43% and -41.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.00% this year

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.50M, and float is at 112.09M with Short Float at 5.19%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading -44.96% down over the past 12 months and BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is -28.41% lower over the same period. Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is -37.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.