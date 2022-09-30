Here are the top Institutional holders of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is -14.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.53 and a high of $9.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $5.28, the stock is -16.70% and -17.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -20.62% off its SMA200. GSM registered -35.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.05%.

The stock witnessed a -25.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.11%, and is -8.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has around 3425 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.47 and Fwd P/E is 4.35. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.56% and -46.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.44M, and float is at 94.40M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -20.23% down over the past 12 months. Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) is -4.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.