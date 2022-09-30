Here are the top Institutional holders of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) shares

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is -69.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.95 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIMX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $4.90, the stock is -11.43% and -23.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -47.18% off its SMA200. HIMX registered -51.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.33%.

The stock witnessed a -22.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.49%, and is -5.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has around 2083 employees, a market worth around $867.40M and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.65 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.01% and -70.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.50%).

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 819.10% this year

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.30M, and float is at 121.76M with Short Float at 11.93%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -17.93% down over the past 12 months.