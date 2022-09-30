Here are the top Institutional holders of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) shares

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) is -48.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.30 and a high of $18.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KZR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.95% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 49.29% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.62, the stock is -6.10% and -11.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -23.37% off its SMA200. KZR registered 1.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.99%.

The stock witnessed a -12.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.23%, and is 7.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 100.23% and -53.53% from its 52-week high.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.20% this year

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.28M, and float is at 54.07M with Short Float at 13.20%.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERGER FRANKLIN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BERGER FRANKLIN M bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $14.77 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that BERGER FRANKLIN M (Director) bought a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $16.74 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the KZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Kauffman Michael (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.45 for $82250.0. The insider now directly holds 63,690 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR).

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.31% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 43.26% higher over the same period.