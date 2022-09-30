Here are the top Institutional holders of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) shares

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) is -32.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.71 and a high of $15.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $10.53, the stock is -7.33% and -12.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -18.46% off its SMA200. NEA registered -30.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.69%.

The stock witnessed a -12.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.38%, and is -5.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.26% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.57. Distance from 52-week low is -1.68% and -32.59% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 299.04M, and float is at 299.03M with Short Float at 0.07%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.