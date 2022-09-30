Here are the top Institutional holders of Realty Income Corporation (O) shares

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is -19.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.11 and a high of $75.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The O stock was last observed hovering at around $60.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.42% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.01% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 17.21% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.95, the stock is -10.50% and -16.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.78 million and changing -4.01% at the moment leaves the stock -15.65% off its SMA200. O registered -9.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.54%.

The stock witnessed a -15.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.10%, and is -7.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Realty Income Corporation (O) has around 367 employees, a market worth around $36.19B and $2.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.77 and Fwd P/E is 44.14. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.96% and -23.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Realty Income Corporation (O) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Realty Income Corporation (O) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Realty Income Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.30% this year

Realty Income Corporation (O) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 617.58M, and float is at 616.77M with Short Float at 3.47%.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Realty Income Corporation (O) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chapman A. Larry, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chapman A. Larry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $67.97 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10090.0 shares.

Realty Income Corporation (O): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is trading -15.71% down over the past 12 months and Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is -22.55% lower over the same period. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is -26.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.