Here are the top Institutional holders of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) shares

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is -47.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.67 and a high of $85.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLG stock was last observed hovering at around $41.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.59% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.71% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 6.79% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.15, the stock is -12.55% and -16.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -6.21% at the moment leaves the stock -38.58% off its SMA200. SLG registered -45.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.18%.

The stock witnessed a -11.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.17%, and is -8.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has around 931 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $789.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.19 and Fwd P/E is 61.85. Profit margin for the company is 37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.24% and -54.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SL Green Realty Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.50% this year

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.80M, and float is at 62.97M with Short Float at 10.71%.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURTON EDWIN T III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURTON EDWIN T III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $81.40 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

SL Green Realty Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that HATKOFF CRAIG M (Director) sold a total of 3,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $77.31 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3616.0 shares of the SLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, ALSCHULER JOHN H JR (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $74.96 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 585 shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG).