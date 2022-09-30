Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is -32.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.38 and a high of $62.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAM stock was last observed hovering at around $42.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.57% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.22% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 5.3% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.72, the stock is -13.70% and -17.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock -21.19% off its SMA200. BAM registered -23.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.32%.

The stock witnessed a -16.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.43%, and is -10.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has around 180000 employees, a market worth around $66.13B and $86.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.77 and Fwd P/E is 11.22. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.61% and -34.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 2333.30% this year

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 0.68%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 99 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $18.85 per share for a total of $74.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12263.0 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,512 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $18.59 per share for $46698.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81623.0 shares of the BAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) disposed off 191,591 shares at an average price of $11.30 for $2.16 million. The insider now directly holds 11,622,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) that is trading 71.73% up over the past 12 months and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) that is -20.89% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -34.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.