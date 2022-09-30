Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is -65.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.80 and a high of $16.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.18% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 34.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.26, the stock is -30.76% and -39.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.16 million and changing -13.63% at the moment leaves the stock -52.05% off its SMA200. CIM registered -64.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.56%.

The stock witnessed a -38.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.36%, and is -23.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.42% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $839.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.35. Profit margin for the company is -17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.39% and -68.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chimera Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.80% this year

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.31M, and float is at 228.62M with Short Float at 4.73%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -43.03% down over the past 12 months and Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) that is -56.13% lower over the same period. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -48.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.