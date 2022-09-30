Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) is -26.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.12 and a high of $66.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRE stock was last observed hovering at around $49.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $64.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.48% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 14.34% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.97, the stock is -13.55% and -19.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.86 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -16.16% off its SMA200. DRE registered -1.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.85%.

The stock witnessed a -19.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.70%, and is -6.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) has around 340 employees, a market worth around $18.46B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.34 and Fwd P/E is 51.03. Profit margin for the company is 85.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.80% and -27.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duke Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.20% this year

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 384.52M, and float is at 384.39M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schnur Steven W, the company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Schnur Steven W sold 4,431 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $62.19 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2006.0 shares.

Duke Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Schnur Steven W (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,707 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $65.03 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Denien Mark A (EVP & CFO) disposed off 9,652 shares at an average price of $62.13 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE).

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading -7.00% down over the past 12 months and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) that is -11.63% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -16.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.