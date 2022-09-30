Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is -27.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.40 and a high of $174.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DGX stock was last observed hovering at around $125.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.11% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.4% higher than the price target low of $129.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.62, the stock is -0.61% and -5.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -9.82% off its SMA200. DGX registered -15.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.32%.

The stock witnessed a -1.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.29%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $14.59B and $10.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.37 and Fwd P/E is 14.72. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.50% and -28.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.20% this year

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.00M, and float is at 115.81M with Short Float at 4.78%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RING TIMOTHY M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RING TIMOTHY M sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $125.02 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23933.0 shares.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that RING TIMOTHY M (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $136.04 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23933.0 shares of the DGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, RING TIMOTHY M (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $133.47 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 23,933 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 27.08% up over the past 12 months and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is -25.24% lower over the same period. Centene Corporation (CNC) is 22.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.