Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) is -32.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.73 and a high of $32.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBGI stock was last observed hovering at around $18.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.46% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 22.39% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.85, the stock is -16.63% and -21.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -4.75% at the moment leaves the stock -27.32% off its SMA200. SBGI registered -44.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.62%.

The stock witnessed a -21.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.50%, and is -14.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $5.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.52 and Fwd P/E is 17.98. Profit margin for the company is 48.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.70% and -45.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Analyst Forecasts

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.60% this year

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.90M, and float is at 41.65M with Short Float at 5.67%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading -42.60% down over the past 12 months and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) that is 7.85% higher over the same period. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is -37.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.