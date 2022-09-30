Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is -81.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $12.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLTA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is -36.50% and -38.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.37 million and changing -15.29% at the moment leaves the stock -60.47% off its SMA200. VLTA registered -88.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.44%.

The stock witnessed a -36.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.31%, and is -36.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.85% over the week and 9.39% over the month.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) has around 353 employees, a market worth around $244.43M and $44.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.02% and -89.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.30%).

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Analyst Forecasts

Volta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -315.90% this year

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.05M, and float is at 113.41M with Short Float at 16.63%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Volta Inc. (VLTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times.