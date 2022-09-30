Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Volatility At 7.20%, Should You Add A Position?

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is -11.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $12.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HFRO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81%.

Currently trading at $9.69, the stock is -14.54% and -16.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -7.71% at the moment leaves the stock -15.62% off its SMA200. HFRO registered -9.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.81%.

The stock witnessed a -17.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.94%, and is -14.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.20% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3.96. Distance from 52-week low is -3.20% and -20.96% from its 52-week high.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Analyst Forecasts

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.05M, and float is at 68.05M with Short Float at 0.02%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.