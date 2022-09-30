Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is -15.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.64 and a high of $6.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MUFG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $4.59, the stock is -7.67% and -11.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.82 million and changing -2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -19.75% off its SMA200. MUFG registered -24.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.37%.

The stock witnessed a -11.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.04%, and is -7.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has around 135049 employees, a market worth around $63.14B and $22.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.72 and Fwd P/E is 6.29. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.08% and -32.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.20% this year

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.59B, and float is at 12.35B with Short Float at 0.05%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -33.62% down over the past 12 months and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is -26.13% lower over the same period. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is -23.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.