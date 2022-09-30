New Big Money Means AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is -34.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.94 and a high of $26.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AU stock was last observed hovering at around $13.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $18.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.09% off the consensus price target high of $23.83 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 5.99% higher than the price target low of $14.68 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.80, the stock is 4.63% and -2.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -25.14% off its SMA200. AU registered -8.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.38%.

The stock witnessed a 0.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.69%, and is 5.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has around 30561 employees, a market worth around $6.12B and $4.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.40 and Fwd P/E is 8.85. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.58% and -48.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 419.99M, and float is at 412.51M with Short Float at 1.60%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 9.53% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -12.50% lower over the same period. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 4.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.