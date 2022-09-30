New Big Money Means Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) is -34.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.24 and a high of $56.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNLI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.83% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.1% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 20.84% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.29, the stock is 0.57% and -9.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -8.81% at the moment leaves the stock -8.68% off its SMA200. DNLI registered -40.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.60%.

The stock witnessed a 5.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.48%, and is 7.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.07% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has around 395 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $112.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.71% and -47.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.70%).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -478.80% this year

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.01M, and float is at 103.19M with Short Float at 6.45%.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tessier-Lavigne Marc, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tessier-Lavigne Marc sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $31.61 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.93 million shares.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Ho Carole (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,424 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $31.98 per share for $77520.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the DNLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Krognes Steve E. (Director) disposed off 2,253 shares at an average price of $33.22 for $74845.0. The insider now directly holds 149,468 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -77.76% down over the past 12 months.