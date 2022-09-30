New Big Money Means Equity Residential (EQR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is -26.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.59 and a high of $94.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQR stock was last observed hovering at around $67.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.08% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 5.4% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.22, the stock is -8.44% and -11.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -18.42% off its SMA200. EQR registered -18.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.63%.

The stock witnessed a -10.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.31%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Equity Residential (EQR) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $25.07B and $2.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.87 and Fwd P/E is 40.28. Profit margin for the company is 47.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.96% and -29.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Equity Residential (EQR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity Residential (EQR) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity Residential is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.80% this year

Equity Residential (EQR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 375.77M, and float is at 369.41M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Equity Residential (EQR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Equity Residential (EQR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fenster Scott, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Fenster Scott sold 1,963 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $80.03 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24927.0 shares.

Equity Residential disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Manelis Michael L (Executive Vice President & COO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $80.05 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22130.0 shares of the EQR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Garechana Robert (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 16,895 shares at an average price of $80.00 for $1.35 million. The insider now directly holds 25,236 shares of Equity Residential (EQR).

Equity Residential (EQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -19.33% down over the past 12 months and UDR Inc. (UDR) that is -23.26% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -19.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.