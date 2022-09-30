New Big Money Means FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is -10.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.32 and a high of $48.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.85% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 4.67% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.18, the stock is -8.13% and -7.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.25 million and changing -3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -10.32% off its SMA200. FE registered 2.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.82%.

The stock witnessed a -6.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.15%, and is -8.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12395 employees, a market worth around $21.48B and $11.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.64 and Fwd P/E is 14.67. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.27% and -23.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.90% this year

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 571.40M, and float is at 571.04M with Short Float at 1.40%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 2.07% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 10.76% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -4.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.