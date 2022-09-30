New Big Money Means HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) is -64.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.51 and a high of $102.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HCP stock was last observed hovering at around $32.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $32.49, the stock is 7.10% and -6.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -31.40% off its SMA200. HCP registered a loss of -41.27% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -10.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.36%, and is 19.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 8.08% over the month.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $5.92B and $393.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.36% and -68.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.20% this year

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.21M, and float is at 73.62M with Short Float at 10.27%.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by St. Ledger Susan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that St. Ledger Susan sold 5,728 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $26.96 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17158.0 shares.

HashiCorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Dadgar Armon (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 13,934 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $27.35 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8384.0 shares of the HCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Welihinda Navam (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,934 shares at an average price of $27.35 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 5,003 shares of HashiCorp Inc. (HCP).