New Big Money Means Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is -37.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $10.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JOBY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 24.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.55, the stock is -14.87% and -18.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing -9.00% at the moment leaves the stock -16.21% off its SMA200. JOBY registered -52.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.19%.

The stock witnessed a -17.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.33%, and is -9.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 26.04% and -57.16% from its 52-week high.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.00% this year

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 581.27M, and float is at 345.97M with Short Float at 8.55%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bevirt JoeBen, the company’s CEO and Chief Architect. SEC filings show that Bevirt JoeBen sold 157,428 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 27 at a price of $5.01 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54.25 million shares.

Joby Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Bowles Gregory (Head of Government Affairs) sold a total of 32,611 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35727.0 shares of the JOBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Bevirt JoeBen (CEO and Chief Architect) disposed off 120,599 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 54,409,929 shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY).