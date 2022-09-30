PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is -50.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.45 and a high of $53.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAGS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target of $101.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.53% off the consensus price target high of $200.82 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 80.65% higher than the price target low of $67.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.00, the stock is -12.47% and -7.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing -6.88% at the moment leaves the stock -19.67% off its SMA200. PAGS registered -74.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.10%.

The stock witnessed a -14.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.95%, and is -7.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.22% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has around 8387 employees, a market worth around $4.40B and $2.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.52 and Fwd P/E is 2.07. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.57% and -75.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 331.29M, and float is at 201.14M with Short Float at 2.60%.