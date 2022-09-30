PepGen Inc. (PEPG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG) is -35.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.32 and a high of $16.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEPG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.57% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.1% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 47.75% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is 7.23% and -13.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -23.51% at the moment leaves the stock -19.25% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -10.78% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.81%, and is 69.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.43% over the week and 17.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 93.52% and -50.79% from its 52-week high.

PepGen Inc. (PEPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PepGen Inc. (PEPG) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PepGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.

PepGen Inc. (PEPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.39M, and float is at 16.06M with Short Float at 1.10%.

PepGen Inc. (PEPG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at PepGen Inc. (PEPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.