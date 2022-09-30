Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) is -58.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $14.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PPSI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.09, the stock is -11.28% and -9.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -25.54% at the moment leaves the stock -36.13% off its SMA200. PPSI registered -8.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.72%.

The stock witnessed a -10.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.67%, and is -0.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.57% over the week and 9.65% over the month.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $28.80M and $19.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.55% and -78.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.50% this year

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.73M, and float is at 2.68M with Short Float at 3.43%.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MAZUREK NATHAN, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MAZUREK NATHAN bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $3.34 per share for a total of $8348.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.89 million shares.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -22.42% down over the past 12 months and Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) that is -17.65% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is -40.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.