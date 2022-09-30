Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is -26.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $20.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $8.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $12.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.89 offered by analysts, but current levels are 5.33% higher than the price target low of $9.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.24, the stock is 2.79% and -2.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing 3.70% at the moment leaves the stock -28.27% off its SMA200. SBSW registered -23.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.47%.

The stock witnessed a 2.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.32%, and is 4.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has around 84981 employees, a market worth around $6.97B and $8.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.72 and Fwd P/E is 14.33. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.50% and -55.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.40%).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Analyst Forecasts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 705.48M, and float is at 172.34M with Short Float at 9.56%.