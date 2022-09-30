STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Volatility At 3.76%, Should You Add A Position?

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is -35.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.35 and a high of $52.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.82% off its average median price target of $48.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.57% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -28.85% lower than the price target low of $24.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.40, the stock is -10.53% and -13.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.81 million and changing -5.48% at the moment leaves the stock -20.64% off its SMA200. STM registered -27.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.97%.

The stock witnessed a -11.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.22%, and is -8.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has around 48254 employees, a market worth around $29.32B and $14.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.35 and Fwd P/E is 7.82. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.76% and -39.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.30% this year

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 946.80M, and float is at 656.36M with Short Float at 0.72%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -40.44% down over the past 12 months and Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is -26.85% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -15.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.