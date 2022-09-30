Tenneco Inc. (TEN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is 53.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.51 and a high of $19.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.5% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.30, the stock is -7.69% and -8.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing -3.67% at the moment leaves the stock 6.32% off its SMA200. TEN registered 17.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.03%.

The stock witnessed a -8.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.82%, and is -7.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has around 71000 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $18.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.70. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.91% and -11.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenneco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.20% this year

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.60M, and float is at 81.42M with Short Float at 14.56%.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Tenneco Inc. (TEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is trading -28.41% down over the past 12 months and Lear Corporation (LEA) that is -22.93% lower over the same period. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is -23.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.