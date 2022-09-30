The Western Union Company (WU) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is -23.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.30 and a high of $21.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WU stock was last observed hovering at around $13.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $13.56, the stock is -5.52% and -12.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.95 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -21.77% off its SMA200. WU registered -34.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.52%.

The stock witnessed a -10.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.67%, and is -5.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

The Western Union Company (WU) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $5.35B and $4.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.07 and Fwd P/E is 7.45. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.99% and -36.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

The Western Union Company (WU) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.90% this year

The Western Union Company (WU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.70M, and float is at 383.03M with Short Float at 9.00%.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at The Western Union Company (WU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cebollero David, the company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Cebollero David sold 587 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $17.40 per share for a total of $10214.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14221.0 shares.

The Western Union Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Cebollero David (Interim Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 2,221 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $19.45 per share for $43198.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6125.0 shares of the WU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Farah Jean Claude (President, Global Network) disposed off 33,401 shares at an average price of $19.65 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 296,687 shares of The Western Union Company (WU).

The Western Union Company (WU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is -65.75% lower over the past 12 months.