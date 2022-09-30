Veru Inc. (VERU) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) is 98.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.34 and a high of $24.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VERU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71%.

Currently trading at $11.72, the stock is -11.39% and -19.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.18 million and changing 6.45% at the moment leaves the stock 14.77% off its SMA200. VERU registered 37.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 136.29%.

The stock witnessed a -21.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.72%, and is 9.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 11.71% over the month.

Veru Inc. (VERU) has around 252 employees, a market worth around $980.73M and $52.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.05% and -52.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Veru Inc. (VERU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veru Inc. (VERU) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 131.00% this year

Veru Inc. (VERU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.09M, and float is at 61.05M with Short Float at 25.87%.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Veru Inc. (VERU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eisenberger Mario, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $20.04 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Veru Inc. (VERU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading -12.15% down over the past 12 months and Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) that is -8.37% lower over the same period. The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is -36.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.