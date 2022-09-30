Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is -0.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $13.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIPS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $75.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.84% off the consensus price target high of $116.26 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 86.43% higher than the price target low of $61.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.32, the stock is -17.42% and -16.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.86 million and changing -4.37% at the moment leaves the stock -9.08% off its SMA200. VIPS registered -24.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.66%.

The stock witnessed a -23.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.87%, and is -12.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has around 8013 employees, a market worth around $5.45B and $15.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.98 and Fwd P/E is 0.89. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.70% and -37.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.20% this year

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 645.75M, and float is at 547.45M with Short Float at 2.18%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading -20.14% down over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is -46.13% lower over the same period. JD.com Inc. (JD) is -26.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.