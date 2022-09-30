WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) is -5.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.84 and a high of $108.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WEC stock was last observed hovering at around $95.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.83% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.53% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 1.28% higher than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.81, the stock is -10.03% and -10.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -7.46% off its SMA200. WEC registered 3.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.46%.

The stock witnessed a -11.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.77%, and is -8.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) has around 6938 employees, a market worth around $29.13B and $8.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.23 and Fwd P/E is 19.94. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.72% and -15.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WEC Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.40M, and float is at 315.02M with Short Float at 1.51%.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Straka Mary Beth, the company’s Sr. VP-Corp Comm & Inv Rel. SEC filings show that Straka Mary Beth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $106.02 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2596.0 shares.

WEC Energy Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Mastoris William (EVP-Cust. Svc. and Operations) sold a total of 4,690 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $105.04 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2506.0 shares of the WEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Garvin Robert M (Exec Vice President – Ext Affs) disposed off 31,480 shares at an average price of $104.21 for $3.28 million. The insider now directly holds 11,062 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC).

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -3.29% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 8.86% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 18.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.