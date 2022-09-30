Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is -26.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.62 and a high of $51.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $48.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.82% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 14.03% higher than the price target low of $36.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.73, the stock is 0.77% and -2.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.34 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -20.74% off its SMA200. WPM registered -15.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.37%.

The stock witnessed a 2.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.93%, and is 0.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $14.98B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.55 and Fwd P/E is 24.35. Profit margin for the company is 63.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.87% and -38.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 451.52M, and float is at 449.83M with Short Float at 3.44%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -29.30% lower over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -43.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.