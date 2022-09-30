Which institution holds the most shares in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is -10.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.84 and a high of $14.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $7.09, the stock is -24.05% and -24.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -4.32% at the moment leaves the stock -11.68% off its SMA200. ASTS registered -35.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.17%.

The stock witnessed a -40.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.90%, and is -9.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.24% over the week and 8.69% over the month.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has around 386 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $18.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.49% and -50.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-82.70%).

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.10% this year

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.87M, and float is at 43.39M with Short Float at 27.43%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.