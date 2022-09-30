Which institution holds the most shares in bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF)

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BIAF) is -63.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $15.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIAF stock was last observed hovering at around $2.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $3.00, the stock is -30.76% and -30.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -30.76% off its SMA200.

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $10.53M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.41% and -80.71% from its 52-week high.

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.51M, and float is at 1.27M with Short Float at 0.68%.