Which institution holds the most shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) is -72.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.91 and a high of $24.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGNT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.25, the stock is -15.83% and -13.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing -10.15% at the moment leaves the stock -49.46% off its SMA200. CGNT registered -78.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.36%.

The stock witnessed a -14.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is -15.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.09% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $296.18M and $445.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 72.03. Profit margin for the company is -9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.70% and -82.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -203.60% this year

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.30M, and float is at 66.28M with Short Float at 2.12%.