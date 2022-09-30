Which institution holds the most shares in FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR)

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) is -73.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNGR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is 124.73% and 88.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 8.82% at the moment leaves the stock -26.32% off its SMA200. FNGR registered -58.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.87%.

The stock witnessed a 100.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.28%, and is 198.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.03% over the week and 15.91% over the month.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $74.28M and $21.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.39% and -80.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-95.40%).

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.69M, and float is at 23.64M with Short Float at 0.05%.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shen Martin Chung-Wen, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Shen Martin Chung-Wen bought 4,806 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $2.02 per share for a total of $9708.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

FingerMotion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Shen Martin Chung-Wen (CEO) bought a total of 194 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $2.02 per share for $392.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the FNGR stock.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -44.89% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 5.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.