Which institution holds the most shares in MetLife Inc. (MET)

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) is -2.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.05 and a high of $73.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MET stock was last observed hovering at around $61.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.42% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 17.47% higher than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.07, the stock is -5.84% and -5.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -6.91% off its SMA200. MET registered -2.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.74%.

The stock witnessed a -6.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.74%, and is -3.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

MetLife Inc. (MET) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $49.98B and $68.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.21 and Fwd P/E is 7.35. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.05% and -16.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

MetLife Inc. (MET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MetLife Inc. (MET) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MetLife Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.60% this year

MetLife Inc. (MET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 809.70M, and float is at 670.73M with Short Float at 1.52%.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at MetLife Inc. (MET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goulart Steven J, the company’s EVP & Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Goulart Steven J sold 4,060 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $67.60 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55299.0 shares.

MetLife Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that DEBEL MARLENE (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 4,060 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $67.60 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55299.0 shares of the MET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Goulart Steven J (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 56,857 shares at an average price of $70.29 for $4.0 million. The insider now directly holds 215,376 shares of MetLife Inc. (MET).

MetLife Inc. (MET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading -22.90% down over the past 12 months and Cigna Corporation (CI) that is 37.58% higher over the same period. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is -60.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.