Which institution holds the most shares in SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) is -18.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.86 and a high of $24.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSRM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $22.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.13% off the consensus price target high of $26.88 offered by analysts, but current levels are 14.47% higher than the price target low of $16.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.48, the stock is 4.85% and -1.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -20.06% off its SMA200. SSRM registered 1.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.70%.

The stock witnessed a 5.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.29%, and is 2.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has around 2429 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $1.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.48 and Fwd P/E is 12.08. Profit margin for the company is 22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.60% and -41.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Analyst Forecasts

SSR Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.20% this year

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.60M, and float is at 207.45M with Short Float at 3.62%.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beckman Steward John, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Beckman Steward John sold 5,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $14.20 per share for a total of $76680.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

SSR Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Farnsworth Russell (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 668 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $13.88 per share for $9272.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10474.0 shares of the SSRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Beckman Steward John (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,400 shares at an average price of $16.01 for $86454.0. The insider now directly holds 146,255 shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM).

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -29.30% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -43.54% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -34.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.