Which Institutions Own Shares In DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is -22.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.22 and a high of $11.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $7.45, the stock is -12.64% and -17.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing -3.25% at the moment leaves the stock -20.79% off its SMA200. DRH registered -22.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.30%.

The stock witnessed a -16.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.26%, and is -5.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $847.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.11 and Fwd P/E is 11.92. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.19% and -33.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.10% this year

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.83M, and float is at 207.86M with Short Float at 3.23%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tennis William J, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Tennis William J sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $10.90 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading -5.22% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -36.53% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -33.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.