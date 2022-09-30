Which Institutions Own Shares In Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)?

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) is -95.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $6.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.09, the stock is -20.77% and -30.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing 6.34% at the moment leaves the stock -88.82% off its SMA200. DBGI registered -97.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.80%.

The stock witnessed a -35.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.26%, and is -11.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.37% over the week and 11.79% over the month.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $5.25M and $13.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.20% and -98.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-259.50%).

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -311.60% this year

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.64M, and float is at 49.96M with Short Float at 5.36%.